football Football

Roby, Vineeth star for BFC

THE BREAKTHROUGH: Roby Norales is gung-ho after scoring the opening goal for Bengaluru FC against Chennai City FC.

THE BREAKTHROUGH: Roby Norales is gung-ho after scoring the opening goal for Bengaluru FC against Chennai City FC.  

Come off the bench to help their side beat Chennai City

Debutant Roby Norales and C.K. Vineeth came off the bench to lead Bengaluru FC (BFC) to a nervy 2-0 victory over Chennai City FC (CCFC) in a Hero I-League match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Saturday.

The Honduran forward scored the opener in the 77th minute from a goal-mouth scramble after CCFC failed to deal with a BFC set-piece. Vineeth’s strike to double the lead came two minutes later, off a neat cut-back by Udanta Singh from the right.

The goals though were preceded by a frustrating period for the home team.

As early as in the fifth minute, Sunil Chhetri was denied from close range after some fine combination play from midfielder Lenny Rodrigues, Harmanjot Khabra and Udanta.

The results: On Sunday: At Vasco: Churchill Brothers 1 (Brandon Fernandes 4) lost to Mumbai FC 2 (Victorino Fernandes 34, Karan Sawhney 90+2).

On Saturday: At Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC 2 (Roby Norales 77, Vineeth 79) bt Chennai City FC 0.

At Pune: DSK Shivajians 1 (Gouramangi Singh 64) lost to East Bengal 2 (Wedson Anselme 13, Willis Plaza 80).

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 15, 2020 1:47:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/Roby-Vineeth-star-for-BFC/article17042014.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY