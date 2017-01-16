Roby, Vineeth star for BFC

Debutant Roby Norales and C.K. Vineeth came off the bench to lead Bengaluru FC (BFC) to a nervy 2-0 victory over Chennai City FC (CCFC) in a Hero I-League match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Saturday.

The Honduran forward scored the opener in the 77th minute from a goal-mouth scramble after CCFC failed to deal with a BFC set-piece. Vineeth’s strike to double the lead came two minutes later, off a neat cut-back by Udanta Singh from the right.

The goals though were preceded by a frustrating period for the home team.

As early as in the fifth minute, Sunil Chhetri was denied from close range after some fine combination play from midfielder Lenny Rodrigues, Harmanjot Khabra and Udanta.

The results: On Sunday: At Vasco: Churchill Brothers 1 (Brandon Fernandes 4) lost to Mumbai FC 2 (Victorino Fernandes 34, Karan Sawhney 90+2).

On Saturday: At Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC 2 (Roby Norales 77, Vineeth 79) bt Chennai City FC 0.

At Pune: DSK Shivajians 1 (Gouramangi Singh 64) lost to East Bengal 2 (Wedson Anselme 13, Willis Plaza 80).