Rampant Liverpool takes top spot

Liverpool swept to the top of the Premier League as Sadio Mane’s double inspired a 6-1 rout of Watford, while Tottenham rescued a 1-1 draw at north London rival Arsenal on Sunday.

While Liverpool dazzled, its old rival Manchester United ended a four-match winless run in the league as goals from Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic secured a much-needed 3-1 victory at Swansea.

Liverpool has emerged as a genuine title contender and Jurgen Klopp’s side moved one point clear of second placed Chelsea thanks to a scintillating goal spree at Anfield.

At the Emirates Stadium, Harry Kane marked his return from injury with the equaliser as Tottenham kept its hated neighbours from the Premier League summit.

Arsenal took the lead in the 42nd minute when Tottenham defender Kevin Wimmer headed a free-kick into his own net.

But England striker Kane, who had been sidelined for seven weeks due to ankle ligament damage, equalised for Tottenham from the penalty spot early in the 51st minute after a foul on Mousa Dembele by Laurent Koscielny.

The results: Premier League: Sunday: Arsenal 1 (Wimmer 42-og) drew with Tottenham 1 (Kane 51-pen); Hull 2 (Snodgrass 61, Dawson 63) bt Southampton 1 (Austin 6-pen); Liverpool 6 (Mane 27, 60, Coutinho 30, Can 43, Firmino 57, Wijnaldum 90) bt Watford 1 (Janmaat 75); Swansea 1 (van der Hoorn 69) lost to Manchester United 3 (Pogba 15, Ibrahimovic 21, 33).

Saturday: Chelsea 5 (Hazard 19, 56, Alonso 20, Costa 42, Pedro 65) bt Everton 0.

Serie A: Sunday: Pescara 0 lost to Empoli 4 (Maccarone 12, 44, Pucciarelli 23, Saponara 89).

Saturday: Torino 5 (Belotti 2, 59-pen, Ljajic 11, Benassi 38, Baselli 51) bt Cagliari 1 (Melchiorri 41); Napoli 1 (Hamsik 52) drew with Lazio 1 (Keita 54).

La Liga: Sunday: Real Madrid 3 (Bale 38, 45, Morata 76) bt Leganes 0.

Saturday: Granada 1 (Tyton 81-og) drew with Deportivo la Coruna 1 (Andone 64); Real Sociedad 2 (Vela 54-pen, Willian Jose 75-pen) bt Atletico Madrid 0; Osasuna 0 lost to Alaves 1 (Santos 77-pen); Las Palmas 1 (Viera 90+4-pen) bt Eibar 0.

Bundesliga: Sunday: RB Leipzig 3 (Werner 3, 44, Forsberg 21) bt Mainz 1 (Bell 74).

Saturday:Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Gacinovic 5) bt Cologne 0.