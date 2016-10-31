Quagliarella piles it on for de Boer’s men

Inter Milan coach Frank de Boer’s position remains perilous as his side fell to a fourth defeat in five league matches in Serie A on Sunday.

Sampdoria’s Fabio Quagliarella scored the only goal of an entertaining match on the stroke of halftime, shooting into the bottom right corner after Karol Linetty rolled the ball across the area.

Both sides hit the woodwork and had several chances, with Rodrigo Palacio going closest for Inter in the final minute. His effort crashed off the underside of the crossbar and landed just the wrong side of the goalline for the Nerazzurri.

Sampdoria moved level with 11th-placed Inter.

Hoffenheim third



Rising Germany star Niklas Suele sealed Hoffenheim’s 1-0 win over Hertha Berlin which put it third in the Bundesliga and set up a mouth-watering clash against leader Bayern Munich.

Suele’s 31st-minute header on Sunday gave unbeaten Hoffenheim its fifth win in nine games as his side took Hertha’s place in Germany’s top flight.

It leaves Hoffenheim four points behind Carlo Ancelotti’s Bayern, which it plays in Munich next Saturday.

Costa on target



Diego Costa’s sublime strike sealed Chelsea’s 2-0 success against Southampton on Sunday as the Blues chalked up a fourth successive Premier League victory.

Costa doubled Chelsea’s lead with a fine finish from 25 yards after Eden Hazard had put Antonio Conte’s side ahead early in the first half at St. Mary’s.

Inflicting Southampton’s first home league defeat since February gave Chelsea four league wins in a row for the first time since April 2015, when it was on the verge of lifting the title under Jose Mourinho.

While it is too early to predict another Chelsea charge to the title, the Blues have hit a promising vein of form since Conte switched to his preferred system with a three-man defence.

Its win on the south-coast lifted it above Tottenham into fourth place in the table and within one point of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Southampton remains in mid-table after a first defeat in six league games stalled its recent fine run.

The results: EPL: Southampton 0 lost to Chelsea 2 (Hazard 6, Costa 55).

Serie A: Sampdoria 1 (Quagliarella 43) bt Inter Milan 0.

Bundesliga: Hoffenheim 1 (Suele 31) bt Hertha Berlin 0; Cologne 3 (Modeste 61, 82, 86) bt Hamburg 0.