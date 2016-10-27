Pune holds Dynamos to yet another draw

It was a familiar tale of missed chances for Delhi Dynamos as it was held to a 1-1 draw despite dominating the proceedings in its ISL game against FC Pune City here on Thursday.

The Dynamos were denied thrice, with Pune goalkepeer Edel Bete making fantastic saves each time while the home side’s Marcelo Pereira missed one with a vacant net in front.

Apart from the goal-bearing move, Pune barely had a clear chance except for a brilliant header at the fag end of the match by defender Rahul Bheke off a corner-kick.

Jesus Rodriguez Tato put Pune ahead in the injury time of the first half. Milan Singh found the equaliser in the 79th minute.

This was the Dynamos’ third straight draw at home, and they remain sixth on the league table with seven points from one win, four draws and one defeat.

Pune, with one win, three draws and two losses, stayed at seventh spot in the eight-team league, with six points.

It was off Rahul Bheke’s corner kick that Tato scored. He won the aerial battle with Souvik Chakrabarti, and his looping header hit the post and went in despite Anas Edathodika’s best efforts.

Dynamos got the equaliser as Milan drilled a low right-footer after Pereira set him up with a ground pass instead of taking a direct try off a free-kick.