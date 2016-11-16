Next target is AFC Asian Cup: Lyngdoh

Midfielder Eugeneson Lyngdoh, who plays for Bengaluru FC in the I-league and FC Pune City in the Indian Super League, spoke of how he felt playing in the AFC Cup final, the challenge of switching teams through a season, and what he most wants to achieve next, in a chat with The Hindu on Monday.

Excerpts:

How was the experience playing in the AFC cup final?

It was great living a dream that was thought of as unrealistic. We learnt that to play at that level one needs to be physically very strong.

The Iraq team was very physical. Also, in such high-profile matches, the chances that you don’t capitalise on could prove really crucial.

You need to finish off the chances you manage to create. You cannot afford to err.

You said you wanted to win the I-league and you did. Then, you wanted to win the AFC Cup, which you almost did. What’s your next target?

To qualify for the AFC Asian Cup. It will be a big achievement to play with the National team in the Asian Cup.

How challenging is it to keep switching teams as a professional footballer?

It’s very difficult. But then, it’s just a matter of getting along with your teammates; Otherwise, as a professional footballer, it will not take much time to ease into a new set-up.

You’ve played under two managers for Bengaluru FC. First, Ashley Westwood and now, Albert Roca. How are they different from each other?

They are both top coaches. They differ in their approach to the game, and training regimen.

With the kind of players he’s been calling up for National duty over the past two years, National team coach Stephen Constantine has managed to bring down the team’s average age. How do you think this will help the National team?

The younger one gets to play, the better experienced he becomes by the time his career peaks. He grows confident, quickly gets to know what to expect at the higher level, and how to prepare better for it. That, I think, is what he’s trying to achieve.

It’s been observed that the Indian football players play a lot without an adequate break through a season. Is the amount of football played a concern?

The amount of football we play here is similar to the European leagues, but it’s well spaced out there.

Here, the schedule is cramped. Too many matches are played within a short span of time.

Do you think Indian players should better explore the option of playing abroad?

Definitely. It’ll certainly be of immense help for any young Indian player to play in the leagues abroad. Not necessarily in Europe, but at least in Asia.

If you look at teams like South Korea, Australia, and Iran, they’ve got a lot of players who play outside their country, gain exposure, and become better for it.