Navi Mumbai gets FIFA nod for U-17 World Cup

Satisfied with the facilities and the preparations here, FIFA ratified Navi Mumbai’s status on Wednesday as a venue for the Under-17 World Cup to be held in India in 2017.

A 23-member high-level delegation, comprising experts from FIFA and a Local Organising Committee, visited the D.Y. Patil Sports stadium here on Wednesday morning before announcing its decision.

“It is our pleasure to ratify Navi Mumbai and the D.Y. Patil Sports stadium as a venue for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup,” Tournament Director Javier Ceppi said.

‘Good decision’



Tracy Lu, Project lead for the u-17 World Cup, said: “Big congratulations from FIFA for the excellent work and the good decision from Javier & team in choosing Navi Mumbai as one of the venues for the first ever FIFA under-17 World Cup in India.”

The ratification for the Navi Mumbai venue was awarded not only on the basis of the facilities at the main D.Y. Patil Stadium and the training sites, but also took into account the interest the local authorities took in the process.

“The stadium has completed most of the things that we had asked for. We are extremely happy with the quality of work. This is really a world-class facility,” Ceppi said.

“It is definitely a benchmark for other Indian stadiums because of how the facility is constructed, and the way it is operated is top-class. There are still minor works that will happen, and they are working on the (two) training sites,” he added.

A historic moment



D.Y. Sports Academy president Vijay Patil said: “I truly believe that this will be a historic moment for Indian football.”

“The Navi Mumbai Sports Association has been a wonderful partner; it’s a tribute to the sporting culture of Navi Mumbai that we have this opportunity to host this event.”

On Wednesday, Kochi became the first Indian city receive the ratification.

The team will now visit Goa on October 22.