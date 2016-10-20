Kochi first to get the nod for u-17 WC

Kochi was confirmed as a venue for next year’s under-17 football World Cup with the delegation from the sport’s world body FIFA making the announcement at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday.

“We are pleased to announce that Kochi has been ratified as a venue for the FIFA under-17 World Cup,” said Javier Ceppi, the tournament director.

Kochi thus became the first city in the country to be confirmed as a venue for next year’s World Cup.

A 23-member team, half of them from FIFA and headed by Project Leader Tracy Lu, inspected the Nehru Stadium, the championship’s main venue, and the four training grounds here before making the official announcement.

The ratification, however, came with a small push.

“This ratification, which has been discussed with all the stakeholders, is not a blank cheque,” said Ceppi.

“There is a sea of things that needs to be completed, we will keep monitoring quite closely, we will come at least once every three weeks.”

The installation of the bucket seats at the Nehru Stadium will be among the most visible and important things to be done.

“But there are a number of things we need to work in competition areas, in media areas, in VIP areas, in general public areas etc., also at the four training grounds,” said Ceppi.

Some of the work at the stadium could not be completed because of ISL matches here and is expected to start by the middle of November.

“We expect to begin the other works at the Nehru Stadium and other venues, by November 15 latest, so all work at the four training sites as well as the match venue, will be completed by the end of February next year,” said A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, the Kerala Government’s sports secretary.