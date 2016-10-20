Football

Kochi first to get the nod for u-17 WC

CLINCHING VISIT: Tracy Lu, Project Leader of the FIFA delegation, inspected the Nehru Stadium, Kochi’s venue for the under-17 World Cup to be held next year. Photo: H. Vibhu

CLINCHING VISIT: Tracy Lu, Project Leader of the FIFA delegation, inspected the Nehru Stadium, Kochi’s venue for the under-17 World Cup to be held next year. Photo: H. Vibhu  

Kochi was confirmed as a venue for next year’s under-17 football World Cup with the delegation from the sport’s world body FIFA making the announcement at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday.

“We are pleased to announce that Kochi has been ratified as a venue for the FIFA under-17 World Cup,” said Javier Ceppi, the tournament director.

Kochi thus became the first city in the country to be confirmed as a venue for next year’s World Cup.

A 23-member team, half of them from FIFA and headed by Project Leader Tracy Lu, inspected the Nehru Stadium, the championship’s main venue, and the four training grounds here before making the official announcement.

The ratification, however, came with a small push.

“This ratification, which has been discussed with all the stakeholders, is not a blank cheque,” said Ceppi.

“There is a sea of things that needs to be completed, we will keep monitoring quite closely, we will come at least once every three weeks.”

The installation of the bucket seats at the Nehru Stadium will be among the most visible and important things to be done.

“But there are a number of things we need to work in competition areas, in media areas, in VIP areas, in general public areas etc., also at the four training grounds,” said Ceppi.

Some of the work at the stadium could not be completed because of ISL matches here and is expected to start by the middle of November.

“We expect to begin the other works at the Nehru Stadium and other venues, by November 15 latest, so all work at the four training sites as well as the match venue, will be completed by the end of February next year,” said A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, the Kerala Government’s sports secretary.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 20, 2020 4:07:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/Kochi-first-to-get-the-nod-for-u-17-WC/article16075917.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY