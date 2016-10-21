India rises to best FIFA ranking in six years

The Indian football team achieved its best FIFA ranking in over six years when the side jumped 11 places to be 137th in the latest list released on Thursday.
India, which defeated 114th-ranked Puerto Rico in an international friendly in Mumbai in September, garnered 230 points for the month.
In August 2010, India was ranked 137th which stayed India’s best ever FIFA ranking since then.
National Coach Stephen Constantine sounded delighted but wasn’t willing to read too much into it.
“But this is just the beginning of the long-term plan we have for Indian football. I am certainly not over the moon as I feel my team can achieve much more,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor