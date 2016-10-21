India rises to best FIFA ranking in six years

The Indian football team achieved its best FIFA ranking in over six years when the side jumped 11 places to be 137th in the latest list released on Thursday.

India, which defeated 114th-ranked Puerto Rico in an international friendly in Mumbai in September, garnered 230 points for the month.

In August 2010, India was ranked 137th which stayed India’s best ever FIFA ranking since then.

National Coach Stephen Constantine sounded delighted but wasn’t willing to read too much into it.

“But this is just the beginning of the long-term plan we have for Indian football. I am certainly not over the moon as I feel my team can achieve much more,” he said.