Football

India rises to best FIFA ranking in six years

The Indian football team achieved its best FIFA ranking in over six years when the side jumped 11 places to be 137th in the latest list released on Thursday.

India, which defeated 114th-ranked Puerto Rico in an international friendly in Mumbai in September, garnered 230 points for the month.

In August 2010, India was ranked 137th which stayed India’s best ever FIFA ranking since then.

National Coach Stephen Constantine sounded delighted but wasn’t willing to read too much into it.

“But this is just the beginning of the long-term plan we have for Indian football. I am certainly not over the moon as I feel my team can achieve much more,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 21, 2020 3:21:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/India-rises-to-best-FIFA-ranking-in-six-years/article16077109.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY