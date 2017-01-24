I just hope that I play for India someday, says Anas

Anas Edathodika, the 29-year-old defender from Malappuram, signed for Mohun Bagan in the I-League this season. He considers it a superlative feat.

“In Kerala, one’s considered very lucky if he gets to play for the club. Some renowned players from the State like Jo Paul Ancheri and I.M. Vijayan have played for the club. It’s like winning a trophy, a big achievement in itself,” he said, a day before Bagan beat Chennai City FC here on Saturday.

Malappuram’s passion for football is one of its principal elements of identity.

“Malappuram has produced some top-quality players who’ve represented the National team. So, any football enthusiast there – who are a lot, by the way – takes pride in that fact, and does whatever he could do to try sustain the tradition.

“For instance, my brother’s Geography teacher then, Ajmal C.T., was a football player and fanatic. He used to get talented youngsters, in batches, to train under his patronage, and even landed them opportunities with the Indian Air Force and Railways. I’m one of the players he helped grow.”

Malappuram’s fabled Kottapadi stadium is known for people streaming in thick, and cheering for any football match — of high, medium, or low-profile.

The recently-launched Gokulam FC, whose immediate goal is to enter the I-League in 2018, will have the stadium as its training base. He’s delighted by it.

“The emergence of this new club augurs well for Kerala, and its doubly special that it has its practice ground in Malappuram.”

Steady progress

From playing for Mumbai and Pune FC in the I-League, to showing up for Delhi Dynamos in the Indian Super League, and signing up for Bagan now, his career has had a steady progress.

He reflected on the highlights of his career proudly. “I was spotted by former National player Feroz Sherif in an inter-college tournament, who set me up for trials with Mumbai FC. So, I can say that I gained direct entry into the I-League, without playing in any league or for any local club that is. That’s one bright spot, yeah.

“Winning Pune FC’s Best Player of the Year award for the 2012-13 season is a moment to savour.”

He was the first Indian player, and defender, to win the award then.

There’s a deed yet to be done for him now. “To don the blue jersey (of the National team). My age is not a concern for me. I just hope that I play for India someday,” he said.