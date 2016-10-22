Hero ISL 2016: Richarlyson gives Goa first away win

FC Goa backed up tactical smartness in the first half with individual skill in the second to outwit Mumbai City FC 1-0 for its first taste of victory in an away game of the Hero ISL 2016.

Brazilian Richarlyson Felisbino tapped in the winner to end a frustrating phase stretching to four games for last year’s finalists.

With Zico in charge, FCG was not content to just defend its lone-goal lead. Instead, it went seeking more.

However, Robin Singh missed a chance within handshaking distance. Julio Cesar displayed fast legs to come within range, but again missed, forcing Zico to throw up his hands in anguish.

Mumbai City boasted match-winners in Diego Forlan, Sony Norde, substitute Matias Defederico and substitute Jackichand Singh. But, FCG disrupted their rhythm with a sequence of fouls in the first half, a dangerous ploy by the visitors but escaped with warnings from the referee.

Norde got a taste of FCG intentions when attempting to dance his way past a couple of rivals closing in on the sideline. Defender Almeida tripped the Haiti hitman and was warned by the referee. Fouls and free-kicks increased as both sides opted for disruptive tactics.

Zico retained Snehasis in goal, using six foreigners upfront, four Brazilians (Dumas, Gonsalves, Cesar and Richarlyson), Spaniard (Jofre) and French defender Arnolin leading the squad.

Guimaraes handed a first team place to Mumbai teenager Mehta in the backline, Brazilian custodian Volpato manned the goal.

FCG’s Romanian defender Golan clattered into his rival and got booked, conceding a free-kick on the right edge of the box. Referee Sandro Ricci had work to do, keeping tempers in check.

Richarlyson punched home the first goal off a free-kick in the 41st minute, completing a set-piece move in tandem with fellow Brazilian Cesar.

Guimareas made his first move to change the momentum, bringing in winger Jackichand in place of midfielder Pronoy Halder.

Robin Singh picked up a yellow for a foul on Mehta, jostling for position before a corner-kick. Mandar Desai’s inclusion in the 75th minute displayed FCG’s intent to hunt for more goals.

Meanwhile, Norde slipped through a maze of legs on an exciting burst then found his shot on the run blocked by Dumas. Forlan tried to curl the ball in off a free-kick, but the ball veered far off the left post.