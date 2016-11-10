Guimaraes cautious ahead of derby

FC Pune City (FCPC), coming off from a hard-earned home win, has the ability to trouble any opponent in the Hero ISL 2016.

In eight games so far, FCPC has 2000 successful passes, which suggest that there is better coordination in the middle where Mohamed Sissoko towers over others with his work-rate and energy level.

Its opponent on Thursday, Mumbai City FC has managed 1926 passes.

Eugeneson Lyngdoh, who is likely to play in the Maharashtra derby, can lift the midfield and link up well with Sissoko. The Bengaluru FC player’s creative ability and delivery can be utilised by Jonatan Lucca and Jesus Tato, who are starved of service ever since Arata Izumi got injured.

Midfielder Eduardo Ferreira was in awesome form against Atletico de Kolkata, before suffering from concussion and subjected to medical checkups.

Edel Bete has been reliable at goal despite the eight goals scored against him. The Cameroon custodian has made the maximum number of saves, 29 in eight matches.

When MCFC asked about the rejuvenated FCPC, Alexandre Guimaraes, head coach, cautioned: “the other team has changed a little bit in their approach.”

Boosted by the arrival of Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Amrinder Singh and Lalchhuanmawia from the Bengaluru FC squad, Guimaraes has a selection headache.

“This is like a blessing for us. We are glad to have them and gives me more options.”

The home team has been inspired by the presence of Uruguayan Diego Forlan.

Guimaraes is not looking too far ahead, as the attention turns to top-four finishers.

“We cannot fall into this trap that we are almost there (in the play-off). We have to keep going.”