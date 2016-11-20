Forlan magic lays Kerala low

Diego Forlan struck three goals back-to-back giving the home team a 5-0 — its biggest — win in the in Hero ISL 2016 match against the Kerala Blasters. Otacillo Alves punched in the fourth and Lucian Golan nodded in the fifth strike.

The master-class in finishing by the Uruguayan three-time World Cupper delighted the Mumbai City FC fans and he demonstrated his affection for them, each time, with a heart sign.

Boosted by the biggest margin of victory, Mumbai climbed to the first spot in the league table with 19 points in 12 matches. Forlan’s triple treat of goals was distinctive. He chipped in the first on the run, bent a direct free-kick for the second and finished off with an effortless slide in, but this time swinging his left foot to send the ball rolling in.

Guimareas kept faith in Amrinder under the bar, only the second game in season three for the India custodian. The focus of attention in Mumbai was in assembly of talent in the offensive zone. Chhetri partnered Forlan as the strikeforce. Defederico from Argentina, Otacillo from Brazil buzzing around in the midfield.

Graham Stack under the Blasters bar tracked the ball floated from the middle by Defederico over the line of defenders. Forlan raced in pursuit, the ball bounced drawing out the goalkeeper. Moments like these bring out the best in maestros like the Uruguayan, whose sized up the situation and dealt a knockout blow, a chip over Stack resulting in the ball looping in. The custodian was beaten four more times.

The fifth minute strike saw Forlan break into celebration, conveying his joy by folding his fingers into a heart design. Mumbai fans roared in appreciation, the applause turned deafening when he curled in the second eight minutes later. A direct free-kick allowed the Uruguayan to showcase his dead-ball skill, bending the ball around the wall into the left corner.

Ivory Coast midfielder got into striking mood with an attempted tap over Amrinder, the fans in yellow burst into a roar in anticipation of a goal, but the Blasters finishing touch was a little wide. The visitors in yellow were spread out, but space in the middle was compressed due to Mumbai backline moving. The Blasters also kept a high defensive line.

The home team defence faced pressure in the second half from the rival midfielders and forwards. But the closest any player came to scoring was Forlan, another curling free-kick from beyond the box facing the right post. The ball arched across the wall and flew past the left post.

Mumbai skipper appeared in the right place at the right time to tap home the third goal, duly completing his first hat-trick in ISL season three. Guimareas replaced him, allowing Otacillo Alves to grab limelight with a thunderous left-footed strike, driven at an angle into the roof. Defender Luican Golan did not want to left behind, nodding home a corner-kick, silencing the swarm of yellow shirted fans in the stands.

Kerala Blasers sunk to the heaviest loss this season, going down hill in a roller-coaster ride to fourth place after 10 games (15 points), below FC Pune City on goal difference.

The result: Mumbai City FC 5 (Diego Forlan 5, 14, 63, Otacillo Alves 68, Lucian Golan 74) bt Kerala Blasters FC 0.