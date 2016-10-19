Football

Dynamos rally to hold Mumbai

Delhi Dynamos staged a remarkable comeback to play out a 3-3 draw with Mumbai City FC in a high-scoring encounter of the Indian Super League football here on Tuesday.

For Mumbai City FC, Hungarian midfielder Krisztian Vadocz found the net twice, in the 33rd and 38th minutes, and the consistent Sony Norde found the back of the net in the 69th minute.

The result: Delhi Dynamos 3 (Richard Gadze 51, Badara Badji 76, Marcelinho 82) drew with Mumbai City FC 3 (Krisztian Vadocz 33, 38, Sony Norde 69). — PTI

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 15, 2020 5:13:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/Dynamos-rally-to-hold-Mumbai/article16075011.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY