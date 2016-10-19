Dynamos rally to hold Mumbai

Delhi Dynamos staged a remarkable comeback to play out a 3-3 draw with Mumbai City FC in a high-scoring encounter of the Indian Super League football here on Tuesday.

For Mumbai City FC, Hungarian midfielder Krisztian Vadocz found the net twice, in the 33rd and 38th minutes, and the consistent Sony Norde found the back of the net in the 69th minute.

The result: Delhi Dynamos 3 (Richard Gadze 51, Badara Badji 76, Marcelinho 82) drew with Mumbai City FC 3 (Krisztian Vadocz 33, 38, Sony Norde 69). — PTI