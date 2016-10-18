Dynamos keen to get back to winning ways

Bracing up for its second home game, Delhi Dynamos will be eager to get back to winning ways when it lock horns with Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) football here on Tuesday.

One of the two undefeated teams in the third edition of the ISL, Dynamos have posted a win and drawn two in their three matches so far. Dynamos are at fourth position, having notched up five points from three games.

On the other hand, Mumbai City FC is placed second in the table with seven points, having won two, drawn one and lost one in their four matches so far. Dynamos World Cup winning coach Gianluca Zambrotta will hope that his strikers do not squander the chances that come their way against Mumbai City FC.

Against NorthEast United, the attacking three in a 4-2-3-1 system created plenty of chances for Richard Gadze, but the Ghanaian was wasteful and failed to convert. Brazilian Marcelinho, who was the star against Chennaiyin, remains their best bet. — PTI