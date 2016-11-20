Competition too close to call, feels Molina

If a coach is to discuss his team when it looks, a play-off berth may or may not present itself, the uncertainty of it makes him respond in two ways, mostly. One, he may choose to analyse his team’s campaign till then, suggest a course correction and estimate its prospects. Two, he’s cautious, uptight, and most visibly, prefers to remain tight-lipped.

At the media interaction on Saturday, on the eve of Chennaiyin FC versus Atletico de Kolkata here, both the coaches opted the second way out.

Chennaiyin’s Marco Materazzi replied “No” for all but one query; that of what he thought of his team’s home win versus FC Pune City after a five-match gap. “It was good,” he said.

Kolkata’s Jose Francisco Molina said a little more – he offered diplomacy and hope. “The competition is too close for any team to say for sure that it’ll make it to the play-offs,” he said, and followed it up with an “absolutely confident,” on his team’s chances.

But, he was restricted, partly, by his “not so good” English. He claimed so when the delay to answer a query was inordinate, with him thinking, inanimate. “No. No. No. I understood your question. It’s just that my English is not so good, and I’m thinking of what to say,” he said when he grew wary of the stares probing him.

Perhaps, both of them will hope that their teams better express themselves on the field on Sunday.

Asked of injury concerns, “Peluso,” said Materazzi, while Molina said, “Sameehg Doutie is still in pain. I don’t think he’ll play tomorrow.”

Including Sunday’s match, two home and away games each, are all what either team is left with to fancy a last four finish.