Chhetri back in Mumbai City FC colours

: Mumbai City FC announced the return of Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Amrinder Singh and Lalchhuanmawia Fanai to the ISL 2016 squad. The four returned following the AFC Cup final match for Bengaluru FC, the first-ever club from India to earn the distinction of featuring in an Asian club championship title clash. Chhetri led BFC in the final against Iraq’s Air Force Club and played as striker on the left wing.

Chhetri said: “We’ve had an incredible experience with Bengaluru FC and now we’re extremely excited to join our ISL teammates. We have been following Mumbai City’s progress and the results and performances from the team have been phenomenal.” MCFC is topping the eight-team league, without the services of these four in-form players who are available for the next home game against FC Pune City.

Alexandre Guimaraes, MCFC head coach, remarked: “We are delighted to have Sunil, Amrinder, Fanai and Udanta join us. They return from an amazing journey with Bengaluru FC. Their achievements speak highly of their quality and hunger. Having them join us at this key point gives us a huge boost.” Marquee player Diego Forlan from Uruguay inspired Mumbai City so far with assists and goals, apart from dominant presence upfront.