Football

Chhetri back in Mumbai City FC colours

: Mumbai City FC announced the return of Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Amrinder Singh and Lalchhuanmawia Fanai to the ISL 2016 squad. The four returned following the AFC Cup final match for Bengaluru FC, the first-ever club from India to earn the distinction of featuring in an Asian club championship title clash. Chhetri led BFC in the final against Iraq’s Air Force Club and played as striker on the left wing.

Chhetri said: “We’ve had an incredible experience with Bengaluru FC and now we’re extremely excited to join our ISL teammates. We have been following Mumbai City’s progress and the results and performances from the team have been phenomenal.” MCFC is topping the eight-team league, without the services of these four in-form players who are available for the next home game against FC Pune City.

Alexandre Guimaraes, MCFC head coach, remarked: “We are delighted to have Sunil, Amrinder, Fanai and Udanta join us. They return from an amazing journey with Bengaluru FC. Their achievements speak highly of their quality and hunger. Having them join us at this key point gives us a huge boost.” Marquee player Diego Forlan from Uruguay inspired Mumbai City so far with assists and goals, apart from dominant presence upfront.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 2:10:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/Chhetri-back-in-Mumbai-City-FC-colours/article16440182.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY