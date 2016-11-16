Chennaiyin deserved win: Habas

FC Pune City coach Antonio Habas conceded that Chennaiyin FC played better on Tuesday and rightfully deserved to win.
“We had a couple of tight games before travelling and coming here. But there are no excuses for our performance today. The refereeing was perfect too. So, congratulations to Chennaiyin,” he said.
Chennaiyin’s Mehrajuddin Wadoo said the players were “excited” to have won after a long gap.
Assistant coach Sabir Pasha said Rapahel Augusto had a chance to better express himself since he played upfront. “He’s a great talent and not the kind of a player who can be controlled. He cannot play in a position that he finds restrictive. He had a free role today with people defending behind him. Marco got it right today.”
He added that the team stayed compact throughout and stressed that it should do the same for the upcoming games. “What was different today is that we sealed the game. Once we scored two goals, there was absolutely no chance for them to make a comeback. We stayed compact and that’s how we need to be for the rest of the games as well.”
