Boca Juniors posts win

Boca Juniors beat Mahogany FC 2-0 in the Chennai-Bengaluru zone of the AIFF u-16 youth league at the SSN college here on Sunday. This was Mahogany’s second straight home defeat in as many matches.
Boca scored off the few chances it created in the first half. Gautam Kapoor scored the first, driving a half-volley in, and Kattingere Jayanth Nayak the second, feinting past two to slot the ball in.
Mahogany had held the ball most, and a lot of attempts, in the first quarter of the match.
It continued to make many a desperate bid in the second half. But, Boca resisted and repelled keenly at the backline to keep the opposition at bay.
Aryan Singh came close to making it 3-0 for Boca towards the end but his shot was kept out by the goalkeeper.
