Blasters get a win, finally

The fans had packed the Nehru Stadium game after game, eagerly waiting for this day. And on Friday night, Kerala Blasters’ long wait for a victory in the Indian Super League was finally over.

The team that went winless for seven games from last season, finally celebrated its first win in the ISL’s third edition, defeating Mumbai City by a lone goal at the Nehru Stadium here on Friday night.

The match-winner came after a dramatic piece of action from the Kervens Belfort and Michael Chopra combo in the 58th minute. Haitian Belfort latched on to a long cross from the right and with a couple of defenders crowding around him, hastily sent it goalwards.

The seasoned Chopra, who had looked threatening for a good part, pounced on it, took a couple of steps, and foxed Mumbai’s Brazilian goalkeeper Roberto Volpato with a small tap of his right foot. As Volpato looked the other way, the ball slid into the near corner and Chopra leaped up in joy. This was a game Steve Coppell’s boys clearly dominated and one which they should have won by a handsome margin.

The home side showed its attacking intent right from the start with the two wing- backs, Josu Currias Prieto on the left and Sandesh Jhingan on the right, moving up the flank frequently and sending crosses into the box.

With the men upfront getting crosses regularly, the Mumbai defenders were kept busy. And standing out in the first session was Romanian centre-back Lucian Golan who warded off danger quite a few times.

Just before the break, Chopra latched on to Prieto’s long diagonal pass from the left but his attempt was pushed away by the Mumbai goalkeeper. Moments later, Rafi rose for a header, off a smart Josu corner kick, but his effort went inches over.

Belfort was a tireless runner, full of energy, and along with Prieto gave a lot of pep and punch to Blasters’ attacking moves while the defenders Frenchman Cedric Hengbart, Aaron Hughes and Jhingan did a commendable job.

Soon after the goal, Mumbai made two changes, bringing in forward Sony Norde and defender Lalhmangaihsanga for Boithang Haokip and Lucian Golan and it almost produced instant results.

Haitian Norde raced forward on the left and his shot made the home defence sweat, but the home goalkeeper Sandip Nandu pushed away the danger.

With four points from four games, Blasters moved up a rung to the sixth spot. Mumbai remained on the second spot with seven points.