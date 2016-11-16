Augusto inspires Chennaiyin to victory

It is no exaggeration to say that without Raphael Augusto, Chennaiyin FC would have slumped to a third straight defeat.

Two goals in a span of seven minutes by Jeje Lalpekhlua and Davide Succi against Pune City FC have raised the hopes of Materazzi’s boys’ quest for a slot in the play-offs. CFC moved to fifth place, pushing the visitors to sixth.

Materazzi ringed in five changes, bringing in Karanjit Singh, Eder Monteiro, Hans Mulder, Manuele Blasi and Davide Succi while Habas replaced Rahul Bheke with Yumnam Raju.

The Italian opted for a 4-1-3-2 system with Manuele Blasi providing cover for the back four. Mulder and Augusto were given familiar roles behind striker Succi.

Habas employed his favourite 3-5-2 with Dramane Traore and Anibal Rodriguez stationed near the rival box to collect long balls.

The first forty minutes of the game was devoid of entertainment and quality with either team refusing to come out of their defensive shells.

But players such as FCPC’s Mohamed Sissoko and CFC’s Augusto can hold their heads high.

The Malian may not have the overwhelming presence of seasons past but he is a vital cog in FCPC’s machine. Always in control, he is the creative fulcrum of the side. But his teammates let him down.

Augusto’s quick feet and acceleration enabled him to burst away from tacklers on a number of occasions.

As the first-half seemed to produce nothing, the bolt from the blue came from Jerry Lalrinzuala.

The teenager drilled a pass into Hans Mulder, who got past his marker before passing the ball to the over-lapping Jerry. He then sent a cross into the box for Succi who nicked it further into the middle for Jeje, who headed home in the 44th minute.

The goal triggered a reaction from FCPC. Habas made a half-time substitution, bringing in the last-match hero Eugeneson Lyngdoh for Lenny Rodrigues.

But it was the host who enhanced the lead with Augusto in the forefront. The Brazilian’s wonderful cross from 30 yards found Succi, who headed it in in the 51st minute.

After the goal, FCPC looked shell-shocked and its frailties were brutally exposed as CFC played with the belief and freedom that has been so badly missing of late.

Habas made some tactical changes, but CFC never seemed to relinquish the cushion.