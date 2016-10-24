ATK will look to consolidate as it takes on struggling Mumbai City

More than maintaining its no-loss record so far, Atletico de Kolkata is keener to record another win at home when it meets Mumbai City FC in an Indian Super League encounter at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium here on Tuesday.

With the bigger goal of making it to the semifinals, ATK wants to gather as many points as possible. Playing at home against a team which has managed only two points from its last four outings provides the second-placed ATK, which has scored in all of its matches and is on nine points from five engagements, a chance to try and get to the top.

The win over Delhi Dynamos must have injected a lot of positivity in the ATK squad. Apart from enjoying the backing of luck, the team has benefited from the excellent showing of its rock-solid goalkeeper Debjit Majumder and an active forward line led by Iain Hume.

Even though there is uncertainty over the availability of the iconic Helder Postiga, ATK will look forward to rely on its strike force to tackle the fourth-placed Mumbai. It was a 1-1 draw the last time the teams met, in Mumbai.

At the same time, ATK understands the importance of bolstering its defence against a side flaunting a player of Diego Forlan’s stature.

“We have a plan to defend against Mumbai as a team... It is not only about four defenders; it is about everybody helping everybody,” said ATK coach Jose Molina.

Mumbai, which started its campaign with two consecutive wins before two draws and as many defeats, is struggling with injuries and the unavailability of four of its players who are away on Bengaluru FC duty at the AFC Cup.

In the absence of Anwar Ali who was taken out as a precautionary measure, the side played a new-look defence in its previous engagement against Goa.

Mumbai coach Alexandre Guimaraes was happy with Aiborlang Khongjee and Ashutosh Mehta and may stick to them against ATK.

Despite the odds the Costa Rican will try to extract the best possible result against ATK and keep Mumbai’s hopes alive.