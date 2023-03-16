ADVERTISEMENT

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup | Prize money hiked 300% to $150 million

March 16, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - KIGALI, Rwanda

The prize money for the 2023 Women’s football World Cup will see a 300% increase from the 2019 edition, FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced

AP

The trophy of the Women’s FIFA World Cup seen during the 73rd FIFA Congress at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Women’s World Cup is getting 300% increase in prize money for this year’s tournament.

The $150 million fund for the first 32-team tournament is a huge boost from the 24-team edition in 2019, and 10 times what it was in 2015.

Some of that prize money must be dedicated to paying players, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Thursday after being re-elected by acclimation through 2027.

Infantino also again expressed his anger with broadcasters for offering too little for TV rights. He said FIFA will not sell broadcast rights for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand at the prices currently being offered.

“Women deserve much, much more than that and we are there to fight for them and with them,” he said.

Female players worldwide have been fighting for equal pay and equal respect with men’s national teams, including the defending champion United States, Canada, France and Spain.

Infantino set a target of equal prize money for men and women at their next World Cups, in 2026 and 2027, respectively — a tough task when the 32 men’s teams shared $440 million at last year's World Cup in Qatar.

The FIFA president angrily targeted broadcasters, some of them public service channels funded by taxpayers, who he said offered up to 100 times less for rights to the women’s tournament.

Infantino first raised the issue in October in New Zealand, and insisted FIFA still would not sell at those prices with women’s football drawing audiences perhaps 20-50% less than for men’s games.

“Well, offer us 20% less, 50% less. But not 100% less," Infantino said in closing remarks to the FIFA Congress. "That’s why we can’t do it.”

