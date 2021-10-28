2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup: India in a tough draw

Clubbed with China, Chinese Taipei and Iran at the Women’s Asian Cup

Host India was on Thursday handed a tough draw for the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup as it was clubbed with eight-time champion China, Chinese Taipei and Iran.

India, ranked 57th in the FIFA charts, is the third-highest ranked side in the group behind China (17th) and Chinese Taipei (40th) and ahead of Iran (72nd).

India is scheduled to host the tournament from January 20 to Feb. 6 in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune.

“It is an exciting group. We respect all our opponents as all of them are strong teams who have qualified for the AFC Asian Cup India 2022. But we are ready to play any team,” India’s head coach Thomas Dennerby said.

“I don’t consider any particular match as a key one. All three matches are key matches for us in the group stage.”