Football

1962 Asian Games gold medal winning captain Chuni Goswami passes away

Chuni Goswami.

Chuni Goswami.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

As a cricketer, he represented Bengal in 46 first-class games between 1962 and 1973.

Legendary footballer Subimal (Chuni) Goswami, who captained India to Asian Games gold in 1962, passed away on Thursday in Kolkata.

The footballer extraordinaire was 82 when he breathed his last in a city nursing home, where he was admitted on Thursday morning after complaining of uneasiness.

Considered one of the finest footballers to have ever played for the country, Goswami's name became synonymous with celebrated club Mohun Bagan, where he played throughout his football career without changing allegiance.

He played a prime role in seeing India do well in prominent international events like Asian Cup and Merdeka Cup. Goswami was a complete sportsman and excelled in cricket as well.

Under his captaincy Bengal reached the Ranji Trophy final in 1971-72 season before losing to Bombay in Brabourne Stadium. 

His family members said that they will not be able to take his body to Mohun Bagan Club owing to Covid-related restrictions.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 30, 2020 6:55:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/1962-asian-games-gold-medal-winning-captain-chuni-goswami-passes-away/article31473618.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY