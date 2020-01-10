Football

18 teams in fray for second division I-League

Giving the league a miss will be Northeast United FC, Odisha FC, Punjab FC and Indian Arrows

Eighteen teams comprising reserve sides of eight Indian Super League franchises and two I-League clubs will compete in the preliminary round of I-League second division.

Giving the league a miss will be Northeast United FC, Odisha FC, Punjab FC and Indian Arrows.

The preliminary round will kick off in the last week of January. Teams will play on a home-and-away basis against other teams within a group.

The winners of each group along with the best second-placed team between Group A and C would qualify for the final round.

However, if reserve teams of ISL clubs finish as winners or runners-up in any group, the position will be passed on to the next non-ISL team.

In the final round, four qualified teams will play at the central venue on a ‘single-leg’ league system. Eventually, the winners will qualify to the next edition of I-League.

Preliminary round:

Group A: Lonestar Kashmir FC, Punjab FC (reserves), Garhwal FC, Rajasthan FC, ATK (reserves), Jamshedpur FC (reserves).

Group B: Mohammedan Sporting, Bhawanipore, Indian Arrows (reserves), Hyderabad FC (reserves), Bengaluru FC (reserves), Chennaiyin FC (reserves).

Group C: ARA FC, Mumbai City FC (reserves), FC Goa (reserves), FC Bengaluru United, FC Kerala, Kerala Blasters (reserves).

