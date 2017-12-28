18 and counting for Man City

Manchester City surged 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League as Raheem Sterling fired the runaway leader to a 1-0 win at Newcastle.

Pep Guardiola’s side looks certain to lift the title after extending its Premier League record winning streak to 18 matches.

Sterling’s 31st-minute goal ensured City took advantage of second-placed Manchester United’s costly draw with Burnley on Tuesday.

The only club in Europe’s five biggest leagues to have had a longer winning run is Bayern Munich, which earned 19 consecutive victories under Guardiola in 2013-14.

City can equal Bayern’s mark in its next match at Crystal Palace on December 31. Unbeaten City has also won a record-equalling 11 successive away matches in the English top-flight, a total matched only by Chelsea in 2008. Only Everton has prevented City from collecting maximum points this season, and ultra-defensive Newcastle, which for long spells had 11 men behind the ball, rarely looked like adding its name to that select group once Sterling poked home.

AC Milan in semis

Patrick Cutrone’s overtime goal gave AC Milan a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia.

Ninth goal

It was the ninth goal of the season for the 19-year-old Cutrone, the club’s leading scorer, while Suso Fernandez Saez picked up his eight assist of the campaign here on Wednesday.

The derby win in front of 50,000 at the San Siro was a much-needed boost for AC Milan, which sits 11th in the Serie A table, 16 points behind third-place Inter.

The results:

Premier League: Newcastle 0 lost to Manchester City 1 (Sterling 31).

Italian Cup (quarterfinals): AC Milan 1 (Cutrone 104) Inter Milan 0 (after extra time).