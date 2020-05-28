10-man Leipzig held by Hertha

Ten-man RB Leipzig fought out a 2-2 home draw with Hertha Berlin after it came from behind and conceded a late penalty in a see-saw Bundesliga encounter on Wednesday.

The result left Leipzig third on 55 points from 28 games, nine behind leader Bayern Munich and two adrift of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, while Hertha moved up one place to 10th on 35 points.

The visitors took a 10th-minute lead through Serbian midfielder Marko Grujic before Lukas Klostermann levelled in the 24th and Marcel Halstenberg was dismissed in the 63rd for a second yellow card.

Goalkeeper’s gaffe

Patrik Schick netted a bizarre goal five minutes later, following a goalkeeper error, but Leipzig could not hold on as substitute Krzysztof Piatek earned a share of the spoils for the visitors with an 82nd-minute penalty.

In another match, Hoffenheim snapped a seven-game winless run with an entertaining 3-1 victory over visitors Cologne as both teams ended the game with 10 men and the host moved back into European contention.

The results: RB Leipzig 2 (Klostermann 24, Schick 58) drew with Hertha Berlin 2 (Grujic 9, Piatek 82-pen); Hoffenheim 3 (Baumgartner 11, 46, Zuber 48) bt Cologne 1 (Kainz 60); Fortuna Duesseldorf 2 (Hennings 63, Karaman 68) bt Schalke 04 1 (McKennie 53); Augsburg 0 drew with Paderborn 0; Union Berlin 1 (Ingvartsen 33) drew with Mainz 05 1 (Baku 13).