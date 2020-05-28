Football

10-man Leipzig held by Hertha

Equaliser: Krzysztof Piatek, left, slots in a late penalty to help Hertha Berlin share points with Leipzig on Wednesday.

Hoffenheim snaps a winless run

Ten-man RB Leipzig fought out a 2-2 home draw with Hertha Berlin after it came from behind and conceded a late penalty in a see-saw Bundesliga encounter on Wednesday.

Also read: Bayern zooms seven clear after Der Klassiker win at Dortmund

The result left Leipzig third on 55 points from 28 games, nine behind leader Bayern Munich and two adrift of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, while Hertha moved up one place to 10th on 35 points.

The visitors took a 10th-minute lead through Serbian midfielder Marko Grujic before Lukas Klostermann levelled in the 24th and Marcel Halstenberg was dismissed in the 63rd for a second yellow card.

Goalkeeper’s gaffe

Patrik Schick netted a bizarre goal five minutes later, following a goalkeeper error, but Leipzig could not hold on as substitute Krzysztof Piatek earned a share of the spoils for the visitors with an 82nd-minute penalty.

In another match, Hoffenheim snapped a seven-game winless run with an entertaining 3-1 victory over visitors Cologne as both teams ended the game with 10 men and the host moved back into European contention.

The results: RB Leipzig 2 (Klostermann 24, Schick 58) drew with Hertha Berlin 2 (Grujic 9, Piatek 82-pen); Hoffenheim 3 (Baumgartner 11, 46, Zuber 48) bt Cologne 1 (Kainz 60); Fortuna Duesseldorf 2 (Hennings 63, Karaman 68) bt Schalke 04 1 (McKennie 53); Augsburg 0 drew with Paderborn 0; Union Berlin 1 (Ingvartsen 33) drew with Mainz 05 1 (Baku 13).

