Football

10-man GKFC stuns HFC

Defending champion Gokulam Kerala FC played with 10 men to down Indian Super League outfit Hyderabad FC by a solitary goal in a group D encounter of the Durand Cup football at the Kalyani Stadium on Thursday.

Forward Rahim Osumanu of Ghana scored the only goal immediately after the break.

The Malabarians were a man down in the 48th minute when attacker Emil Benny was ejected following a second booking.

The win helped GKFC tally four points and brighten its quarterfinal chances. HFC is third in the group with three points.

The result: Group D: Gokulam Kerala FC 1 (Rahim Osumanu 46) bt Hyderabad FC 0.


