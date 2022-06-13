Focus will be to keep improving my timings, says Vritti

V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

HYDERABAD

She plunged into the pool at the age of nine, just for fun, during her first summer camp. Now, after six years, Vritti Agarwal can look back with pride after having completed a golden double, winning both the 800m and 1500m and a bronze in the 400m freestyle events, in the Khelo India Youth Games aquatics championship, incidentally her maiden appearance in the Games, in Panchkula.

“I was confident of winning the gold as I was training hard under my coach John Siddique at Zion Sports Academy in Hyderabad,” said the 15-year-old Vritti in a chat with The Hindu’

“I believe these two gold have come at the right time. Not too late for sure. And, definitely they spur me to dream big. Unfortunately, the Asian Games, which were my target, were postponed,” said the young swimmer, who trains six hours a day.

“Now, the focus will be to keep improving my timings as I am aware that it will be a different kind of challenge and standard at international level,” said the 11th Standard student of Obul Reddy Public School.

The KIYG was not a real surprise for those who are following her career-graph as she won two gold and silver in the Junior Nationals and two bronze medals in the senior Nationals last year.

“I would like to complete a golden double in the senior Nationals this year,” Vritti said.

The young swimmer who went to South Africa for an invitational meet, won a silver each in the 1500m, 800m and 400m freestyle events and is keen to compete in the freestyle events in future even. “Well, I might compete in the 200m butterfly too later on,” she added.

“There are no specific immediate targets. But, yes, like for all aspiring athletes, the ultimate dream is to represent India in Olympics,” said the swimmer who also said she was looking for better support from the Telangana State Government, something on the lines of other States.

“I am really grateful to the Telangana Swimming Association officials Ramakrishna and G. Umesh for their wonderful support since my childhood and I am what I am today is because of my coach,” she said.