Focus on promising talents in the absence of ‘Big Three’ grapplers

In the absence of the Big Three — Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya and two-time World championships bronze medallist Vinesh Phogat — the focus will be on some promising talents when wrestling bouts of the 36th National Games start at the Mahatma Mandir here on Friday.

A long season has taken its toll on several leading wrestlers, including Bajrang and Vinesh who recently landed medals in the World championships in Belgrade, making them to pull out of the mega event.

Former Worlds bronze medallist Narsing Yadav, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Naveen Malik, Olympian Sonam Malik, two-time Commonwealth Games medallist Divya Kakran and the reigning World under-20 champion Antim Panghal are among the prominent faces who will add some shine to the sporting extravaganza.

Good opportunity

The occasion will provide a good opportunity to the second and third line of wrestlers to show their skills.