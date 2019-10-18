Five things to keep an eye on this NBA season

1. The giants return to centre stage

From screen-setters and finishers to mobile ‘stretch-bigs’ who can shoot threes, the centres and power forwards have become increasingly versatile, taking on new roles over the last half-decade. Teams have tended to play ‘small’, with only a single big man in the pivot and the rest operating on the perimeter.

This gradual shift of offensive play to the perimeter, due to the surge in three-point shooting, has coincided with the diminishing role of the centre, in particular; only the versatile ones — Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid, Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns and Toronto Raptors’ Marc Gasol, among a few — have thrived.

But with teams adapting defensively to perimeter play, using tactics such as effective switching/trapping, some offensive sets could revert to two ‘bigs’, one of whom is versatile enough to shoot the three and also score in the post or dominate near the basket. A case in point is the new Los Angeles Lakers line-up, where versatile big man Anthony Davis (6’10”) is expected to play at power forward alongside either veteran Dwight Howard (6’11”) or Javale McGee (7’) in centre.

Al Horford | Photo Credit: NBAE via Getty Images

Joel Embiid | Photo Credit: NBAE via Getty Images

The Lakers aren’t the only ones likely to go ‘big’. The 76ers will have Al Horford alongside Joel Embiid, while the San Antonio Spurs could feature LaMarcus Aldridge and Jakob Poeltl. The Sacramento Kings will pair Marvin Bagley with Dewayne Dedmon, the Dallas Mavericks will field Kristaps Porzingis and Maxi Kleber and the Indiana Pacers could play Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis. This is veritable giant-land — none of these players is under 6’10”, with Porzingis the tallest at 7’3”.

2. Stephen Curry unleashed

The sharpshooter and former MVP will continue to headline a diminished Golden State Warriors squad, which has lost All Stars Kevin Durant, Demarcus Cousins, Andre Iguodala, and Klay Thompson (for a large part of the new season) to free agency, trades or injury.

Stephen Curry | Photo Credit: NBAE via Getty Images

Paired with the cerebral Draymond Green, Curry will retain his happy-feet routine, dancing around defenders inside the arc to conjure up floaters or banked lay-ins. At the slightest indication of space away from the defenders outside the perimeter, he will explode into action, sinking three-pointers for fun when he’s on a hot streak. With the loss of Durant, Curry will shoulder a much higher usage rate. But he loves being the main man, driving his team forward — so, expect him to flourish.

3. Zion-time in The Big Easy

The most hyped rookie since LeBron James debuted in 2003, Zion Williamson is built like a truck. But his burly 6’6”, 129-kg build is deceptive: he has an athletic game, with a strong vertical leap, and his perimeter skills, which include passing vision, aren’t to be trifled with. Most of all, his girth allows the southpaw to dominate the area around the basket. If the preseason is any indication — he has averaged 23 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 27 minutes, shooting a ridiculous 71% in four games so far — the 19-year-old Pelicans power forward will be the sport’s next superstar. New Orleans fans are convinced he’s a lock for the Rookie of the Year award. Given how he has started, it won’t be long before the rest of the basketball world agrees with the assessment in The Big Easy.

LA Clippers head coach Doc Rivers | Photo Credit: Getty Images

4. Travel violations and decision reviews

The NBA has codified the interpretation of the ‘travelling violation’, which has been the source of much controversy. With the regulations now clear on the ‘gather’ — the point when a player takes full control of the ball and from where he can take two steps — the referee can discern whether or not a move is legal. Expect a lot of ‘travelling violation’ calls early in the season, as players adjust to the stricter eyes of the refs. The other innovation is the coach’s challenge, which allows coaches to trigger video reviews of contentious calls (personal fouls, out-of-bound decisions, and goaltending violations). In the final two minutes, however, only personal fouls can be challenged. Similar to the DRS in cricket, this could increase delays, but improve the overall decision-making.

Anthony Davis | Photo Credit: NBAE via Getty Images

5. An open, competitive season

Following the dismantling of the formidable Warriors dynasty and the redistribution of superstars in the transfer window, full-fledged competition is back in the NBA. Expect 16-time champions Lakers to finally contend again, after having not made the playoffs since 2013. The LeBron-Davis combination could prove irresistible.

Giving them stiff competition will be their Staples Center co-hosts, Los Angeles Clippers, with reigning MVP Kawhi Leonard and his new sidekick Paul George in the forefront of things. The Houston Rockets, with James Harden and Russel Westbrook forming a mouth-watering partnership, the Milwaukee Bucks, the 76ers, the Nuggets, defending champions Raptors and the Warriors have all got a puncher’s chance, as well.