Fit to return to competitive boxing: Vikas Krishan

Y.B. Sarangi

KOLKATA

Former World championships medallist Vikas Krishan has said that he is fit to return to competitive boxing and will train with professional boxers to prepare himself for the Asian Games next year and the Paris Olympics in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-year-old three-time Olympian had a disappointing outing in the Tokyo Olympics last year as he lost in the first round due to a dislocated shoulder.

Vikas, who underwent surgery on the right shoulder in August 2021, said he was ready to get back to action after losing a year.

“Even seven-eight months after the surgery, I could not lift my hand. My injury took longer to heal and I started by training with kids. Now I am fit and will prepare for the Asian Games, which is a year away,” Vikas told at a virtual press conference on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You tend to get fed up doing the same thing for 20 years. After the 2012 Olympics, I had one year’s break. Now I again had a year’s break.

‘I am the best’

“The Paris Olympics is in my mind. Since 75kg is not there in the Olympics, I will go up to 80kg. I have beaten all the boxers in India in my weight and want to train with professional boxers to prepare for the Olympics. I don’t want to say others are not good enough, but I am the best (in India) even today,” said Vikas, who competed twice in 69kg and once in 75kg in the Olympics.

Vikas said it was frustrating not being able to win an Olympic medal as he knew that he was capable of it. “I have won everything except an Olympics medal. I was well prepared before Tokyo, but picked up the injury.

“I began by getting back to the basics. Now I have applied for the USA visa. Fights happen in the USA every week and finding a few is not a big deal. If I get an opportunity, I would like to fight with Mexican boxers. I will train there on my own for five-six months,” said Vikas.