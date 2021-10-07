First T20I abandoned

Guiding force: Jemimah was in full flow before a downpour ended play.

Gold Coast

07 October 2021 22:28 IST

The first T20I between the Indian women’s cricket team and Australia was abandoned due to heavy rain here on Thursday.

Invited to bat, India was 131/4 in 15.2 overs when rain disrupted the proceedings, leading to the match being eventually called off.

Jemimah Rodrigues was not out on 49 and giving her company was Richa Ghosh (17 not out).

Advertising

Advertising

The teams got one point each.

Tahlia McGrath and Hannah Darlington were making their T20I debuts for Australia. For India, Renuka Singh was handed a debut while it was a maiden T20I appearance for Yastika Bhatia.

Before this, India drew the rain-affected Day/Night Test against the hosts following a 1-2 loss in the ODI series. The second T20I is scheduled to be held on Saturday at the same venue.