ADVERTISEMENT

First Khelo India Para Games in Delhi from December 10 to 17

November 23, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated November 24, 2023 10:13 am IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

:

The Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has announced the conduct of the inaugural Khelo India Para Games in the Capital from December 10-17.

Commending the athletes for winning 111 medals in the recent Para Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, the sports minister stressed that the platform of Khelo India Para Games would help identify more talent for adequate support and guidance.

Some of the stars of the recent Para Asian Games, including archer Sheetal Devi, are expected to compete in the 12th Khelo India Games, set to witness an assembly of more than 1350 athletes from across the country.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, five Khelo India Youth Games, three Khelo India University Games and three Khelo India Winter Games have been hosted from 2018,

The Khelo India Para Games will feature athletics, shooting, archery, football, badminton, table tennis and weightlifting. The competition will be staged in the Nehru Stadium, Indira Gandhi Stadium and the Dr. Karni Singh shooting range.

= = = EOM

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US