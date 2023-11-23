HamberMenu
First Khelo India Para Games in Delhi from December 10 to 17

November 23, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated November 24, 2023 10:13 am IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

:

The Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has announced the conduct of the inaugural Khelo India Para Games in the Capital from December 10-17.

Commending the athletes for winning 111 medals in the recent Para Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, the sports minister stressed that the platform of Khelo India Para Games would help identify more talent for adequate support and guidance.

Some of the stars of the recent Para Asian Games, including archer Sheetal Devi, are expected to compete in the 12th Khelo India Games, set to witness an assembly of more than 1350 athletes from across the country.

So far, five Khelo India Youth Games, three Khelo India University Games and three Khelo India Winter Games have been hosted from 2018,

The Khelo India Para Games will feature athletics, shooting, archery, football, badminton, table tennis and weightlifting. The competition will be staged in the Nehru Stadium, Indira Gandhi Stadium and the Dr. Karni Singh shooting range.

