Fireworks in store as Supernovas meets Velocity

Both sides have big-hitters who will be keen to light up the summit clash

Batting records at the Women’s T20 Challenge have been rewritten a few times over this week. The highest PowerPlay score, the highest total, the fastest fifty… statisticians have been kept busy.

More fireworks could be in store for the final, to be played between Supernovas and Velocity, at the MCA Stadium on Saturday. Both sides boast some exciting batters.

None has caused as much excitement here as Kiran Navgire. Her 34-ball 69 on Thursday was an astonishing maiden knock at this level.

It was an unforgettable homecoming for her. Though she plays for Nagaland, she used to play here; she is from the neighbouring Solapur district.

It was her innings that took Velocity to the final. She certainly would have been one of the players most discussed at Supernovas’ team meetings ahead of the final.

There is much more to Velocity’s batting than Kiran, though. The hard-hitting opener Shafali Varma and the classy Laura Wolvaardt have been amongst runs, too. Then there are the likes of Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana as well.

The Supernovas batting line-up also promises plenty of sixes and fours. Deandra Dottin and captain Harmanpreet Kaur are among the biggest hitters in the women’s game and they are backed up by Priya Punia, Harleen Deol, Sune Luus, Taniya Bhatia and Pooja Vastrakar.

Pooja is one of Supernovas’ main bowlers as well. The seaming all-rounder in fact had taken four for 12 to lead her side to a 49-run win against Trailblazers in the opening match. Spinners Sophie Ecclestone and Alana King have looked good in patches.

Seamer Kate Cross has been impressive for Velocity, but she needs better support from the rest of the attack.

When the two sides met in the league stage, Velocity had won by seven wickets.

Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said: “The tournament has been an excellent one so far. We are looking forward to a good final, too. I think it is going to be a very interesting match.”

Deepti Sharma, captain of Velocity said: “We have been thinking positively about the tournament right from the beginning. The bowlers and the batters have been doing their role well. The most important thing is we are enjoying ourselves in these 20 overs.”