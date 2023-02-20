ADVERTISEMENT

Fire Power, Double Scotch and Yukan excel

February 20, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Fire Power, Double Scotch and Yukan excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Feb. 20).

Inner sand:

1000m: Douglas (rb) 1-11, 600/40. Moved on the bit.

1400m: Yukan (Darshan) 1-36, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-7, 600/39.5. In fine condition. Impiana (Darshan) 1-37, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. Moved impressively.

Outer sand:

600m: She Can (rb) 46. Easy.

1000m: Sian (R. Pradeep), Worldly Wise (Lakhan) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. They finished level.

1200m: Double Scotch (S.K. Paswan) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5.Pleased.

1600m: Fire Power (rb) 1-56, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. A fine display.

