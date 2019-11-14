Final teams unveiled for ATP Cup Australia

A Grigor Dimitrov-led Bulgaria was among the final six teams announced on Thursday for the ATP Cup in Australia — the new world tennis team event.

Chile, Poland, Uruguay, Moldova and Norway were the other countries to make the grade, based on the ranking of their number one singles player at the second entry deadline of November 13.

The rest of the 24-nation field was announced in September, although Switzerland later pulled out after Roger Federer opted to skip the tournament.

The field will be split into six groups across Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.

As the highest-qualifying country at the second deadline, Bulgaria replace the Swiss and join Belgium and the Andy Murray-led Great Britain in Group C in Sydney.

The championship takes place from January 3-12 in the lead-up to the year’s first Grand Slam, the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Novak Djokovic will begin his 2020 season representing Serbia with Dusan Lajovic in Brisbane, against France, South Africa and Chile.

Spain’s Rafael Nadal will kick off his campaign in Perth alongside Roberto Bautista Agut facing Japan, Georgia and Uruguay.

Eight teams with up to five players each — will emerge from the round-robin stage to compete in the knockout phase in Sydney — until one is left standing with ties comprising two singles and one doubles match.

Most of the world’s top 30, minus Federer, are taking part.

The draw:

Group A (Brisbane): Serbia, France, South Africa and Chile.

Group B (Perth): Spain, Japan, Georgia and Uruguay.

Group C (Sydney): Bulgaria, Belgium, Great Britain and Moldova.

Group D (Perth): Russia, Italy, USA and Norway.

Group E (Sydney): Austria, Croatia, Argentina and Poland.

Group F (Brisbane): Germany, Greece, Canada and Australia.