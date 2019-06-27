Sport

FIFA opens disciplinary action against Cameroon

Cameroon players plead unsuccessfully with referee Qin Liang during the game against England.

Cameroon players plead unsuccessfully with referee Qin Liang during the game against England.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

more-in

FIFA on Wednesday announced disciplinary proceedings against Cameroon for misconduct and offensive behaviour in their women’s World Cup match against England.

The game at Valenciennes was marked by Cameroon players’ furious response to several refereeing decisions,.

At one stage they apparently threatened to walk off the pitch.

A spokesperson for football’s ruling body confirmed “proceedings have now been opened by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee against the Cameroonian Football Association.”

He added the investigation focused on “alleged breaches related to article 52 (team misconduct) and article 57 (offensive behaviour and fair play) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code”.

England coach Phil Neville said after the encounter he was left “utterly ashamed” by the behaviour of the Cameroon players.

Cameroon coach Alain Djeumfa said his team had been the victims of an “injustice”.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Sport
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 7, 2020 11:23:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/fifa-opens-disciplinary-action-against-cameroon/article28191442.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY