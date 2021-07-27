Ferreira, Moore create history, bag maiden surfing medals at the Games

Italo Ferreira defeated Kano Igarashi, and Carissa Moore defeated Bianca Buitendag to bag maiden surfing medals

Brazil's Italo Ferreira and USA's Carissa Moore claimed historic gold medals in the shortboard surfing event of the 2021 Olympics at the Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Tokyo on July 27.

Ferreira overcame a broken board in the first wave to outclass Kano Igarashi of Japan 15.14-6.60 in the men's final.

Moore defeated South African Bianca Buitendag 14.93-8.46 to take the gold in the women's section.

Igarashi, who had upset favourite K. Andino of USA in the quarterfinals, struggled while Ferreira notched up good scores to take an early lead in the final.

Owen Wright (Australia) overcame World No. 1 Gabriel Medina 11.97-11.77 to bag the bronze.

Bianca Buitendag, who did well to beat seven-time World champion Stephaine Gilmore in the quarterfinals and prodigy Caroline Marks in the semifinals, finally met her match at the hands of Moore.

The American surfer took an early lead which proved to be hard for Buitendag to catch up.

Japan's Amuro Tsuzuki took the bronze beating Marks 6.80-4.26 in the loser's final.

The results:

Men: Final: Italo Ferreira (Brazil) 15.14 bt Kano Igarashi (Japan) 6.60.

Bronze medal: Owen Wright (Australia) 11.97 bt Gabriel Medina (Brazil) 11.77.

Women: Final: Carissa Moore (USA) 14.93 bt Bianca Buitendag (RSA) 8.46. Bronze medal: Amuro Tsuzuki (Japan) 6.80 bt Caroline Marks (USA) 4.26.