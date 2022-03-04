Felt nervous walking out: Kohli

‘We are crazy about milestones, but I don’t think like that’

To watch Virat Kohli at his prime is to watch an embodiment of invincibility. But it’s a truism that even the best feel skittish and nervous. Kohli admitted to the same feeling on the day he played his 100th Test.

“Rahul bhai actually asked me in the morning how I was feeling and I said ‘I am feeling like I was making my debut’, Kohli said, at the end of day one. “I had butterflies in my stomach. I didn’t realise the magnitude of the event till things got closer to today. It was a moment which was very, very special and I did feel very nervous walking out.”

The 33-year-old seemed to have managed them pretty well during his 104-minute stay at the crease that brought him 45 runs. The thought of him no longer being the captain but just a specialist batter didn’t cross his mind, he said.

Responsible player

“Even before I became captain, it was exactly the same. It never changed and it never wavered and I have always been a responsible player and took responsibility even when I wasn’t captain. Obviously, captaincy brings in lot more responsibility but the mindset was exactly the same and nothing changed.”

But it was yet another innings from him in recent times that promised much but ended short. Kohli though was unperturbed.

“Obviously disappointed as I got a good start. I was batting well. The endeavour is always to play a big innings for the team. [But] as long as I am batting well, I am not bothered at all. People look at milestones and talk about a lot of things. But they are just conversations on the outside.

“I know for a fact that I have been involved in big partnerships for the team. If people are not getting to see me get those big scores, it’s probably down to their own expectations.

Important partnership

“But even today, the partnership of 90 runs [with Hanuma Vihari] was important for us as we were two down for 80 odd. So as long as your focus is on the right things, these are just conversations on the outside.

They will continue to happen because we are somehow crazy about milestones and materialistic achievements. But I personally don’t think like that. I am batting well and that’s the most important thing for me.”