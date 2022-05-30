Felt like jumping on to a hill, says Sreeshankar

May 30, 2022 20:26 IST

Still, the National record holder wins his second gold in Greece

KOCHI

The sand pit at the Chania international meet in Greece proved to be a difficult one but long jumper M. Sreeshankar won the gold comfortably with a wind-assisted 7.95m (+2.4) on Sunday.

The 23-year-old also had a legal best of 7.81 in the meet, a World Athletics Continental Tour bronze event, where Frenchman Jules Pommery took the silver with 7.73.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was Sreeshankar’s second gold in Greece in five days after his victory (with 8.31m) in Kallithea, Athens, last week.

“It was good... didn’t put too much effort into this. Only target was to win. Lot of positives from this meet,” Sreeshankar told The Hindu from Athens on Monday.

“But the pit was really bad. They put a lot of sand, felt like jumping on to a hill. Even Emmiyan (long jump great Robert Emmiyan, now a coach in France) made an appeal to the organisers about it. But that didn’t help much. Emmiyan said it was impossible to jump far as the pit was like a mountain.”

A day before Chania, Sreeshankar got the news that his entry – which was on wait list earlier - for the Ostrava Golden Spike (a World Athletics Continental Tour gold event, May 31) was confirmed. But it was a bit late.

“So we stuck with Chania,” he said.

He will now head back to India and will reach the country on Tuesday.