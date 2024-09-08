ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Minister assures best support for athletes and coaches

Updated - September 08, 2024 06:42 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya felicitates athletes, coaches and support staff on their return from the Paris Paralympics. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, along with Minister of State Ms. Raksha Khadse, felicitated a big batch of athletes, coaches and support staff, who returned from the Paralympics in Paris on Saturday.

Rifle shooter Avani Lekhara who has won gold medals in back to back Paralympics in Tokyo and Paris was the star attraction.

Congratulating the athletes and commending their performance, the Sports Minister said “some returned with medals, and others gained valuable experience”.

The 84-member Indian contingent finished with the best-ever performance of seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals.

The total of 29 proved the assessment of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president and double Paralympic gold medallist Devendra Jhajaria, who had said India would win more than 25 medals and a place in the top-20. India was placed 18th among the 79 countries that won medals.

“Let us build on these experiences and continue to move forward with determination, always aiming for the gold”, the Sports Minister said.

He reiterated the government’s stand to ensure international-standard training facilities apart from best support for athletes and coaches.

