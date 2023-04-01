HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Feeling the energy of the city, says Flower

April 01, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - Lucknow

P.K. Ajith Kumar
New entrant: The Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, makes its debut.

New entrant: The Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, makes its debut. | Photo Credit: PTI

Andy Flower is glad that he could experience the freedom of feeling the spirit of cricket in India for the first time at an IPL.

“This is my first IPL without the restrictions around Covid,” the Lucknow Super Giants coach said ahead of his team’s first match of the season, against Delhi Capitals. “For us playing on our own ground in front of our own supporters and being in the city and feeling the energy of the city it feels really special.”

The former Zimbabwean captain said the team’s foreign players, as well as the young Indians, were taken by the excitement and energy of the Lucknow population a few nights ago when they did an open bus tour ride.

Flower welcomes the new rules in the IPL. “I quite enjoy the tweaks to the rules in the game,” he said. “One of the great things about our game is the strategic and tactical element to it. And it can be like a game of chess… The teams probably will have two sets of eleven (for batting first and second).”

He said the injured left-arm seamer Mohsin Khan had virtually been written off as a selection option. “If he becomes fit at some stage during the tournament, I see that very much as a bonus,” he said.

About the recently concluded Women’s Premier League, he said it was great that women’s domestic cricket took off in India. “We know the power of Indian cricket in the world context, so I think it’s brilliant that the WPL has happened,” he said. “It can be good for not just women’s cricket, but world cricket.”

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.