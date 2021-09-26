Fati stars for Barca; Villarreal frustrates Real

Madrid

26 September 2021 22:18 IST

Juventus defeats Sampdoria

Barcelona’s Ansu Fati made the perfect return after 10 months out through injury by scoring in a 3-0 victory over Levante on Sunday.

On Saturday, Real Madrid failed to capitalise on Atletico Madrid’s shock defeat by bottom club Alaves as it was held to a goalless draw by a determined Villarreal.

Dropped points for Spain’s leading pair allowed Sevilla to make up some ground at the top, with Julen Lopetegui’s side beating Espanyol 2-0 to jump above Atletico and into second.

Real Madrid could have gone five points clear by beating Villarreal but settled for a three-point lead after a scruffy performance.

Important results: Premier League: Southampton 0 lost to Wolves 1 (Jimenez 61).

Serie A: Juventus 3 (Dybala 10, Bonucci 43-pen, Locatelli 57) bt Sampdoria 2 (Yoshida 44, Candreva 83); Udinese 0 lost to Fiorentina 1 (Vlahovic 16-pen).

LaLiga: Real Mallorca 2 (Rodriguez 11, Niño 45+4) lost to Osasuna 3 (Angel 9, Inigo Perez 58, Martinez 88); Barcelona 3 (Depay 7-pen, L. de Jong 14, Fati 90+1) bt Levante 0.

Bundesliga: Bochum 0 drew with Stuttgart 0

On Saturday: Premier League: Brentford 3 (Pinnock 27, Janelt 63, Wissa 82) drew with Liverpool 3 (Jota 31, Salah 54, Jones 67).

Serie A: Inter Milan 2 (Martinez 5, Dzeko 71) Atalanta 2 (Malinovskyi 30, Toloi 38).

LaLiga: Valencia 1 (Andre 90+5) drew with Athletic Bilbao 1 (Martinez Berridi 69); Sevilla 2 (En-Nesyri 13, Mir 87) bt Espanyol 0; Real Madrid 0 drew with Villarreal 0.

Ligue 1: PSG 2 (Gueye 14, Draxler 89) bt Montpellier 0.