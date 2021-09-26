Sport

Fati stars for Barca; Villarreal frustrates Real

Barcelona’s Ansu Fati made the perfect return after 10 months out through injury by scoring in a 3-0 victory over Levante on Sunday.

On Saturday, Real Madrid failed to capitalise on Atletico Madrid’s shock defeat by bottom club Alaves as it was held to a goalless draw by a determined Villarreal.

Dropped points for Spain’s leading pair allowed Sevilla to make up some ground at the top, with Julen Lopetegui’s side beating Espanyol 2-0 to jump above Atletico and into second.

Real Madrid could have gone five points clear by beating Villarreal but settled for a three-point lead after a scruffy performance.

Important results: Premier League: Southampton 0 lost to Wolves 1 (Jimenez 61).

Serie A: Juventus 3 (Dybala 10, Bonucci 43-pen, Locatelli 57) bt Sampdoria 2 (Yoshida 44, Candreva 83); Udinese 0 lost to Fiorentina 1 (Vlahovic 16-pen).

LaLiga: Real Mallorca 2 (Rodriguez 11, Niño 45+4) lost to Osasuna 3 (Angel 9, Inigo Perez 58, Martinez 88); Barcelona 3 (Depay 7-pen, L. de Jong 14, Fati 90+1) bt Levante 0.

Bundesliga: Bochum 0 drew with Stuttgart 0

On Saturday: Premier League: Brentford 3 (Pinnock 27, Janelt 63, Wissa 82) drew with Liverpool 3 (Jota 31, Salah 54, Jones 67).

Serie A: Inter Milan 2 (Martinez 5, Dzeko 71) Atalanta 2 (Malinovskyi 30, Toloi 38).

LaLiga: Valencia 1 (Andre 90+5) drew with Athletic Bilbao 1 (Martinez Berridi 69); Sevilla 2 (En-Nesyri 13, Mir 87) bt Espanyol 0; Real Madrid 0 drew with Villarreal 0.

Ligue 1: PSG 2 (Gueye 14, Draxler 89) bt Montpellier 0.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 26, 2021 11:25:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/fati-stars-for-barca-villarreal-frustrates-real/article36686249.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY