July 11, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

CHENNAI

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) signed Mumbai-born winger Farukh Choudhary for the upcoming 2023-24 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The 26-year-old is the seventh signing for the club this season. He brings in vast experience to the squad, having turned up for three ISL outfits. He now comes from Jamshedpur FC where he spent five seasons.

Farukh, who has made 14 international appearances, was part of the senior National teams that won the SAFF Championship title in 2021 and finished runner-up in 2018.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be a part of Chennaiyin FC, a club with one of the most passionate fan bases. I’m wholeheartedly committed to giving my all to help the club scale new heights and I’m confident that our collective effort will yield outstanding results,” said Farukh, who scored against Nepal in a 2021 friendly.

He made his ISL debut aged 20 with Kerala Blasters FC in 2016, and has played 76 ISL matches with three goals and six assists. He was also part of Mumbai City FC’s ISL-winning campaign in 2021.

