Faith Of Success wins feature event

Trainer Aravind Ganapathy’s classic filly Faith Of Success ridden by Neeraj Rawal won the Golconda Derby Stakes (Gr. 1), the stellar attraction of Sunday’s (Jan. 30) races.

The winner is owned by M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust.

Jockey Neeraj kept his mount calmly in the seventh position till the bend, later as they were homeward bound into the straight this daughter of Saamid was bunched up near 400m. When Neeraj asked her to go she brilliantly manoeuvred her way to take charge and snatched the verdict from Stockbridge and Fire Power to win the race in a tight finish.

The Stewards, Racing Officials and Professionals of HRC, paid homage by observing a minutes silence in the paddock to the former Secretary of HRC Mr. N.N. Reddy who passed away on Sunday.

1. ROCK HEAVEN PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): THE IMAGE (Ashad Asbar) 1, Star Medal (Nakhat Singh) 2, Voice Of A Dream (C.S. Jodha) 3 and The Sensation (Rafique Sk.) 4. Not run: Wind Sprite. 3-1/2, 3-1/2 and 1/2. 1m 13. 40s. ₹11 (w), 10, 15 and 13 (p). SHP: 30, THP: 33, SHW: 10 and 20, FP: 31, Q: 24, Tanala: 77. Favourite: The Image.

Owner: Mr. B.E. Vasanth Kumar. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

2. SURYAPET PLATE (DIV. I) (1,400m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III): INCEPTION (Rupal Singh) 1, N R I Blue (Rohit Kumar) 2, Rhine (B.R. Kumar) 3 and New Hustle (B. Nikhil) 4. Sh, Nk and Hd. 1m 27. 87s. ₹81 (w), 17, 33 and 26 (p). SHP: 125, THP: 72, SHW: 59 and 62, FP: 1,333, Q: 793, Tanala: 15, 094. Favourite: Solar Eclipse.

Owner: Mr. Maddali Sai Kumar. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

3. YADADRI PLATE (DIV. I) (1,600m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): ISRA (Dashrath) 1, Silver Bells (Trevor) 2, Kimberley (Santosh Raj) 3 and Campania (C.S. Jodha) 4. 2, Nk and 1-1/2. 1m 38. 89s. ₹89 (w), 29, 16 and 19 (p). SHP: 41, THP: 60, SHW: 42 and 12, FP: 610, Q: 195, Tanala: 2,950. Favourite: Silver Bells.

Owner: Mr. Syed Mohiuddin Mufeed. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

4. KHAMMAM PLATE (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): KNOTTY DANCER (S. John) 1, Keystone (Akshay Kumar) 2, N R I Sport (B.R. Kumar) 3 and City Of Blessing (Antony Raj) 4. 2-3/4, 1 and 3/4. 1m 24. 87s. ₹17 (w), 12, 14 and 32 (p). SHP: 38, THP: 75, SHW: 10 and 30, FP: 81, Q: 61, Tanala: 1,010. Favourite: Knotty Dancer.

Owners: Mr. Krishnan Kamesh, Mr. K. Balamukunda Das & Mr. Srikanth Badruka. Trainer: D. Netto.

5. SIR BRUCE PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): NARAKAMICIE (P. Trevor) 1, Hot Seat (Suraj Narredu) 2, Unmatched (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Aibak (Dashrath) 4. 2, Sh and 3/4. 1m 12. 91s. ₹23 (w), 13, 15 and 18 (p). SHP: 34, THP: 55, SHW: 19 and 17, FP: 92, Q: 48, Tanala: 226. Favourite: Narakamicie.

Owners: Mr. Homi Framroze Mehta, Mrs. Anaheeta Homi Mehta & Mr. Jehangir Homi Mehta. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

6. KAMAREDDY PLATE (1,200m), rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II): LAGOS (Suraj Narredu) 1, Market King (Trevor) 2, Watch My Stride (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Incredulous (A.A. Vikrant) 4. 2-1/2, 4-1/4 and 1. 1m 10. 24s. ₹25 (w), 11, 15 and 18 (p). SHP: 33, THP: 38, SHW: 10 and 19, FP: 75, Q: 32, Tanala: 172. Favourite: Market King.

Owners: Mr. S. Pathy & Mr. B.E. Vasanth Kumar. Trainer: D. Netto.

7. YADADRI PLATE (DIV. II) (1,600m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): DESPANG (Surya Prakash) 1, Grand Duke (R.S. Jodha) 2, Sorry Darling (Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Wallop And Gallop (Deepak Singh) 4. Not run: Majestic Show. 1-1/4, Hd and 3-1/4. 1m 39. 16s. ₹79 (w), 23, 16 and 16 (p). SHP: 42, THP: 45, SHW: 32 and 25, FP: 599, Q: 193, Tanala: 2,765. Favourite: Philanthropist.

Owner: Col. S.B. Nair. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

8. GOLCONDA DERBY STAKES (Gr. 1) (2,400m) (Terms), 4-y-o only: FAITH OF SUCCESS (Saamidd-Isola Tiberinal) (Neeraj Rawal) 1, Stockbridge (Speaking Of Which-Sheryl) (Antony Raj) 2, Fire Power (Speaking Of Which-Roses In Bloom) (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Karanveer (Excellent Art-Starry Eyes) (R.W. Oliver) 4. Nk, Sh and 3/4. 2m 32. 02s. ₹36 (w), 14, 18 and 17 (p). SHP: 70, THP: 40, SHW: 21 and 31, FP: 366, Q: 236, Tanala: 2,069. Favourite: Teresita.

Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Aravind Ganapathy.

9. SURYAPET PLATE (DIV. II) (1,400m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III): N R I GIFT (Antony Raj) 1, Rivadavia (Surya Prakash) 2, Good Tidings (B.R. Kumar) 3 and It’s My Life (P. Gaddam) 4. 1, Sh and 2-1/2. 1m 27. 87s. ₹30 (w), 15, 20 and 16 (p). SHP: 55, THP: 54, SHW: 16 and 32, FP: 226, Q: 108, Tanala: 748. Favourite: N R I Gift.

Owner: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male. Trainer: G. Shashikanth.

Jackpot: (i) 70%: ₹20,663 (6 tkts.), 30%: 2,125 (25 tkts.). (ii) 70%: 23,548 (31 tkts.), 30%: 1,396 (224 tkts.).

Treble (i): 2,035 (16 tkts.), (ii): 211 (287 tkts.), (iii): 2,125 (76 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot (i): 30,566 (6 tkts.), (ii): 5,389 (21 tkts.).