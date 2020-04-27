F1 start likely in July

Formula One boss Chase Carey on Monday targeted the coronavirus-hit season eventually starting in Austria on July 3-5 weekend after the French Grand Prix was cancelled and fans barred from the British race at Silverstone.

The French Grand Prix, scheduled for June 28, was the 10th race of the season to be scrapped or postponed.

“We're targeting a start to racing in Europe through July, August and beginning of September, with the first race taking place in Austria on 3-5 July weekend,” Carey said in a statement.