F1 extends contract with Monaco GP for six more years to 2031

Formula 1 extended a contract with the Monaco Grand Prix for six more years on Thursday (November 14, 2024).

The famed city circuit will stage F1 till 2031.

“I’m delighted,” F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said.

“The streets of Monte Carlo are unique and a famous part of Formula 1, and the Monaco Grand Prix remains a race that all drivers dream of winning.”

Under the new deal with the Automobile Club of Monaco, starting in 2026, the grand prix will be contested on the first full weekend in June.

Next year’s race is on May 25 and will mark the 75th anniversary of its official F1 debut. Monaco was first raced in 1929.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc won this year, becoming the first local to win the grand prix.

That weekend was the most watched edition of the race in U.S. history, and the third most-viewed F1 race of all time in the U.S., F1 said.

